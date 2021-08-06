My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.32 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $39.95 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.81 or 0.00013556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00047839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00117407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00144340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.77 or 0.99869931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.51 or 0.00806399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.