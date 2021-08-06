Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 91,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 147,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,620. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

