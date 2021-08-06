Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,679 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.