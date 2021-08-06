BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $57,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $222,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $899.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,365. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $877.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

