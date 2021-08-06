Essex Savings Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,733. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.