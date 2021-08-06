Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,725,000 after purchasing an additional 263,736 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $229.61. 47,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,476. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.34 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.