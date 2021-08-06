Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.87. 17,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.