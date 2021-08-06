Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.70. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.04. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.