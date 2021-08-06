Bfsg LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,518. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.