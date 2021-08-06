Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

ZION traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

