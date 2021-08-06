The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,617,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,752,000 after acquiring an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 182,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,114. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.