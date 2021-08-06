Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.26 million-$950.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.15 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

PNR stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 12,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,693. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

