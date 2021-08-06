Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 94.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $807,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $2,781,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

In other news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $90.09. 123,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,424. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

