Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. ICAP increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $142.45. 163,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,714. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

