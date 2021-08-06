Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. 18,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

