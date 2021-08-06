$0.19 EPS Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $38.61. 8,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

