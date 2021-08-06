American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

