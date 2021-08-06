Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 192,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 566,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

