Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $22.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,763.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5,721.69 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,501.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

