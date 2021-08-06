Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.56. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 7,105 shares changing hands.

About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

