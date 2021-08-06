Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 269,318 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 31.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.08. The firm has a market cap of £222.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.55.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

