Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 123700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

