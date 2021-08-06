1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) fell 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. 9,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 270,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.