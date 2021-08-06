APYSwap (APYS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.43 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00144888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.51 or 1.00582525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00809359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,992,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.