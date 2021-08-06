Vid (VI) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Vid has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $872,087.89 and approximately $241.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00056656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.00880044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00096894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00042331 BTC.

About Vid

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 24,971,302 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

