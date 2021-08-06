Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Limelight Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.25. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/30/2021 – Limelight Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Limelight Networks had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/8/2021 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/6/2021 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 22,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,109. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

