Bismuth Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $33.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004025 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000103 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,858,849 coins and its circulating supply is 21,758,301 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

