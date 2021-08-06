Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

