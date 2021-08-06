Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMEH stock traded down $13.43 on Friday, hitting $80.42. 11,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

