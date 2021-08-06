Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%.

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,442. Alico has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

