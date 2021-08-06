Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eagle Point Credit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ECC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,260. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $437.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.