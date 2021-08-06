Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 749,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.