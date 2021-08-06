Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 598 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.99. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.