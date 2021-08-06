Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 116,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,736. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

