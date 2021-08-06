Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $63.39. 77,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

