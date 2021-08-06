Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

