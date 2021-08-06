DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 32,705 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $106,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,669. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $191.54 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

