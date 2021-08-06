iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 429,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.