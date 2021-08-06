Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $13.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.69. 252,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,560. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

