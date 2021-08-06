Eukles Asset Management Invests $132,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Analog Devices by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

ADI stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

