iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 347,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. 5,838,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79.

