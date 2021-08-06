iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 347,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. 5,838,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.