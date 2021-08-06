The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $296.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

