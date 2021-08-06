Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,293. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

