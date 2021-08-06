Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $401,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $28,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 86.1% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $360,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.79. The stock had a trading volume of 181,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

