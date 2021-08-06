DA Davidson Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $221.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $234.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.22.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.85. 171,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.73. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

