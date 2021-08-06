Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $52.68. 89,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,057. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

