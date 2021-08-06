ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 22,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

