Raymond James Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$182.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.20.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$13.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$185.40. The company had a trading volume of 125,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,931. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$58.16 and a 12-month high of C$186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.31.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.0193119 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total transaction of C$1,905,027.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last three months.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

