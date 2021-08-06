TD Securities Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.90.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE KEL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 202,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.31. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$605.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.