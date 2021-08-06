Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $268.53

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $10.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.67. 11,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.35. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

